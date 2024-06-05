New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,194 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Gold were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,949,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 556,765 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.