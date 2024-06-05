Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

