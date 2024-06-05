Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $59,530,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $4,692,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.35, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

