Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 5,104 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 231.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Herc by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

