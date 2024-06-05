Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 40,292 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pulmonx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,050 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pulmonx by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pulmonx Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LUNG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $14.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LUNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
