Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 40,292 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pulmonx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,050 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pulmonx by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

LUNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUNG

About Pulmonx

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.