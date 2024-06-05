Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,366,000 after purchasing an additional 172,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $62,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

