Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 212,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 213,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $218,758,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.