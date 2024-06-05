Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

