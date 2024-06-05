Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 830,555 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 161,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 82.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

