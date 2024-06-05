Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,673,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 64,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Acushnet by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Acushnet Company Profile



Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

