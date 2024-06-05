Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $277.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $163.62 and a 52-week high of $286.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,024. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

