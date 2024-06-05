Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,801.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,631.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,535.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

