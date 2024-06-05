Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 132.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

