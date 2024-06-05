Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

