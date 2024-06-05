Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.43%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

