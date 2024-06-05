136,979 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 83,864 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,856 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

