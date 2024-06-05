California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.03 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $29,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.