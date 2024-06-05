California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.51 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $29,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.74.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average is $204.59.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

