Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $276.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.