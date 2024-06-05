Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 13,267 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

