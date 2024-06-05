Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 224,991 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $198,916,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.