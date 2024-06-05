NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346,463 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

NiSource Stock Up 1.7 %

NI stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.