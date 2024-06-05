California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 53,102 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.