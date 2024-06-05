Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

