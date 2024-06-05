Scotia Capital Inc. Has $432,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

