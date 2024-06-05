Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

