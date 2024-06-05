California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 182,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

