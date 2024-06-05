California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,754 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,703. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

