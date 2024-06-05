California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,136 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

