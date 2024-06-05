Strike Price Reaches $10.12 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Strike has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00014281 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $50.71 million and $1.18 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,008,619 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

