California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 102,314 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $32,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.