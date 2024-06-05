Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $85.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.