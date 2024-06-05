yearn.finance Price Reaches $7,079.25 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $7,079.25 or 0.09985779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $235.60 million and $16.94 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,280 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

