OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.03 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. OMG Network has a market cap of $63.99 million and $35.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00051425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.