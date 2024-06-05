Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00008128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $161.91 million and $71.98 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00011801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,837.50 or 0.99921255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00012705 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00108350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

