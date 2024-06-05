Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $34.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00051425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,175,361,499 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.