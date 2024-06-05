Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 35,960 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 35,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $158,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 483,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,280.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Japjit Tulsi sold 16,079 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $31,193.26.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

