Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 36,899 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $162,724.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,201,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,726.34.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.08. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

