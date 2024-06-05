Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 36,899 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $162,724.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,201,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,726.34.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.08. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Report on Matterport

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.