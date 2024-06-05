California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $39,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $72,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

