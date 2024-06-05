ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $117.36

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.36, but opened at $123.68. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $123.19, with a volume of 100,515 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

