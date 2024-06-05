ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 9,053 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ScanSource stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
