ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 9,053 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ScanSource Trading Down 1.5 %

ScanSource stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after buying an additional 426,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

