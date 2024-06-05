California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,152,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $40,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

