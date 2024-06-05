Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dropbox by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after buying an additional 1,799,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dropbox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,538,000 after buying an additional 514,898 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,073.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,721 shares of company stock worth $2,830,475. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

