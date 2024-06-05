Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $185.30 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LANC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.