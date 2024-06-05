Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ashland by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ashland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Ashland Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ASH opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

