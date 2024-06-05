Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after acquiring an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stryker by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,257,000 after purchasing an additional 200,823 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

NYSE SYK opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

