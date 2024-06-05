Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,727,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,139 shares of company stock worth $17,087,895. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,067.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.33. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $478.96 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

