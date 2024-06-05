Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $627.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

