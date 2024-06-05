15,200 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of OSI Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $145.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,523 shares of company stock worth $9,550,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

