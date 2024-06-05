Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,994,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,173,255.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

